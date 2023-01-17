Watch Now
Worker briefly trapped after building partially collapsed during construction in West Chester

West Chester partial building collapse
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 16:02:31-05

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A worker was trapped after a West Chester apartment building under construction partially collapsed, according to a Barb Wilson, spokesperson with the township.

Crews freed one person who was trapped after the Liberty Way apartment building partially collapsed. The worker was taken to a hospital, but has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wilson.

An exterior framed wall of the three-story apartment building collapsed. Wilson said construction on the building began in roughly March.

Officials have not reported the condition of the worker trapped, nor have they announced what caused the collapse.

