West Chester trustee who went viral speaks at National Mall for Memorial Day

West Chester Township trustee Lee Wong, who went viral in March for baring his chest and war wounds as he spoke out against anti-Asian hate, spoke at the National Mall in Washington D.C. during ceremonies for Memorial Day.

"I'm here in D.C.," said Wong in a Zoom interview just before he left his hotel room for the ceremonies. "Number one is for the sacrifice of those who served his country, the fallen warriors, and those who are still serving, we must remember them."

Monday's rally on the National Mall capped off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, while honoring service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Since the video, in which Wong shared his personal history, he has been interviewed by news organizations around the world. He said overall he's most surprised by the impact the video has made on people worldwide.

"I was surprised it resonates with so many people, my message about be kind, good citizens to our fellow citizens, and we are all the same," said Wong.

Wong moved to the U.S. from China when he was 18 and suffered a beating in Chicago because of his race a few years later. He served 20 years in the armed forces and received the scar he bared in the meeting while he was at Fort Jackson in South Carolina

Recognizing diversity in the United States as a nation is vitally important, said Wong.

"Diversity is strength that you're, we are different, that we are different but we will live and work together," he said.