WATCH LIVE: Defense presents case in West Chester quadruple murder trial

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The quadruple murder trial of Gurpreet Singh will resume Wednesday morning with Singh's defense presenting its case.

Watch the trial live here:

West Chester quadruple murder trial: Testimony continues

Judge Greg Howard ordered a one-day recess after the prosecution rested its case Monday.

Two cousins and experts in data retrieval testified against Gurpreet Singh in his quadruple murder trial in Butler County Monday.

Prosecutors called Gregory Berbig, a vehicle forensics expert for BERLA, a digital forensics firm that contracts with the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies, to the stand. He told jurors members of the FBI asked him to pull data from the hard drive in Singh’s car.

FBI digital forensic examiner Douglas Roden analyzed that data, he testified. It showed that Singh left his home on West Chester's Wyndtree Drive at 7:31 p.m. and stopped to work on his semi-truck for more than an hour, Roden said on the stand Monday. Data from Singh's car showed he drove to a United Dairy Farmers (UDF) at 8:58 p.m. and then parked outside his apartment 11 minutes later, Roden said.

Earlier in the trial, witnesses testified to hearing gunfire between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Singh called 911 at 9:40 p.m.

Retired FBI agent Kevin Horan told jurors West Chester police asked him to analyze Singh's cell phone data from the night of the murders. It showed Singh's phone within 60 feet of Singh's apartment at 9:11 p.m.

Two of Singh's cousins, Maninder and Harmanjot Sekhon, testified against him Monday. Harmanjot told jurors that on the night of the murders Singh suggested she and Maninder take Singh's kids to dinner at a restaurant. The siblings did just that and also stopped for ice cream at UDF, Sekhon said on the stand.

Prosecutors showed jurors receipts and surveillance video of the Sekhons getting ice cream. They left the store at 8:58 p.m.

On the stand, Harmanjot Sekhon said they immediately drove to Singh's apartment two miles away. While in the parking lot preparing to drop the children off at their home where their mother, grandparents and great-aunt were waiting, Sekhon called Gurpreet, she testified. Harmanjot told jurors her cousin asked her to take the children to the apartment she shared with Maninder so that Singh could pick them up on his way home.

"So he told you to take the kids back to your apartment," Jon Marshall, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor asked Harmonjot in court.

"Yes," Harmonjot Sekhon replied.

"And he would pick them up from your apartment," Marshall asked.

"Yes," Sekhon said.

"Even though you were in the parking lot there at Wyndtree (Drive)," Marshall asked.

"Yes," Sekhon said.

During opening statements, Singh's defense suggested other potential suspects, including Maninder, could have been involved.

"I'm embarrassed to ask you this," Marshall said to Maninder Sekhon in court. "Were you in any way involved in the murders of Hakiakat (Singh Pannag), Shalinderjit (Kaur), Parmjit (Kaur) and Amarjit (Kaur)?"

"No sir," Maninder Sekhon said.

"To your knowledge, was your father involved," Marshall asked.

"No sir," Sekhon responded.

The defense also implied the Sekhons' father, Kuldeep, who is wanted by the FBI and Interpol, "masterminded" the killings over a spoiled $1.5 million land deal with Singh's father-in-law Hakiakat.

"Gurpreet would never kill his family, correct," Charlie Rittgers, Singh's attorney, asked Maninder Sekhon in court.

"No sir," Sekhon said.

"(Gurpreet) would never kill anyone," Ritters asked.

"No sir," Sekhon replied.

The lead investigator on the case for West Chester Township Police, Detective Jason Flick testified that Singh's bank account balance trended downward after he began an extramarital affair.

Two of the alternative suspects suggested by Singh's defense were not in the country, Det. Flick told jurors.

The prosecution rested its case. They called 41 witnesses.

If Singh is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

