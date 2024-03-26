West Chester Boys & Girls Club staff member hospitalized after assault by student

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A staff member at the Boys and Girls Club in West Chester was taken to the hospital after they were assaulted by a student, a township spokesperson said.

West Chester police were called to the Boys and Girls Club on Cincinnati Dayton Road Tuesday afternoon for a reported assault. When they arrived, officials said they discovered a student in the program assaulted a staff member.

The staff member was taken to the hospital, where they are currently being treated. West Chester did not provide information on their injuries or condition.

Damon Knoche, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty, said in an update to families that the student's membership has been terminated, effective immediately.

"The safety and protection of your children is our top priority, and I remain confident that Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty is the safest place for youth in our community," Knoche said.

Knoche said the club will remain open for the rest of the day, and will continue to provide spring break programming on Wednesday.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.