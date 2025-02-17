Voice of America Centre changed to ‘Voice of Mexico Center’ on Google

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — The Voice of America Centre mall's name has changed on Google search results to the "Voice of Mexico Center."

While the mall's website still has it listed as The Voice of America Centre, when you search for the location on Google or look it up on a map, it shows as the Voice of Mexico Center.

This outdoor shopping center is located in West Chester, off Voice of America Drive. That road has not been changed in any way to reflect the "Mexico" alteration.

Google has an intentional step-by-step process for businesses to change information, including renaming their business name, while remaining verified on the search engine's website.

In step two of that process to change information, Google states on its webpage that a business may need to be verified using more than one method. The methods needed depend on factors including the business category, public information, region and business hours.

The page also states that after following the verification steps, Google reviews the information provided to help "maintain the integrity" of the business profile. Reviews can take up to five business days to verify. This is unlike Wikipedia, where changes can be made by users directly.

We have reached out to Mid Atlantic Properties, the developer of Voice of America Centre, about the name change and have not received a response.

The timing of the change comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America." It's unknown if the change is connected in any way to that executive order.

Google Maps now shows the 'Gulf of America'