Solving crime through a camera lens: West Chester flock cameras help close cases, but come with challenges

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester police say the 27 flock cameras installed last November have helped officers solve multiple crimes and led to nearly a dozen arrests.

“It’s become a huge force multiplier for us to be able to not only solve crimes but protect people,” said David Tivin with West Chester PD's criminal investigation section.

Within the first seven months, West Chester police report the cameras have resulted in:



15 thefts solved

8 hit-and-runs solved

2 vandalism cases solved

14 stolen vehicles recovered

11 wanted people arrested

3 failure to comply charges

2 shootings solved — one of which was a homicide

2 gun charges or guns recovered

1 drug charge

1 catalytic converter theft solved

Police said they were also able to use flock cameras to help arrest a domestic violence suspect before he returned to his victim's home. Police knew what car he was in and entered his license plate into the system.

“We entered that into the Flock System because he had left the area, so when he was on his way apparently back to the house, we were able to identify that car as entering the perimeter,” Tiven said. “We get an alert out and were able to stop him before more violence could have taken place.”

Tiven said flock cameras also helped them find a memory-impaired senior.

“We have upwards of 30 (cameras) now. We are looking to increase our complement up to around 40,” Tiven said.

He said their current cameras are placed around the perimeter of the township. The police department has two mobile cameras they got in May to temporarily place in hotspot locations.

“We’re also looking to push the cameras out to home associations or some of the big box retailers and they can purchase cameras and become part of our network,” Tiven said. “I even envision different school districts possibly getting involved in it. It would be a great way to prevent a known subject if you have the plate and make and model of the car from entering the parking lot.”

The new tech has come with some challenges.

Two of the cameras have been hit by cars and had to be replaced. The driver’s insurance covered the cost.

Police have also had to move some of the cameras behind guard rails or to a different spot.

West Chester police report the Ohio Department of Transportation has been slow to approve five cameras at key locations. An ODOT spokesperson said they are looking into this.

Flock cameras are also expensive. West Chester police report pricing has been raised from $2,500 a year to $3,000 a year. The township can avoid this if they sign a five-year lease before the end of 2023. The police department’s recommendation to township officials is to sign a new lease to lock in that lower price.

Tiven noted that HOAs and department stores could also help lower the cost if they invest in them.

“We can maybe leverage some of the HOAs or the retailers. They can purchase the cameras and partner with us, and we can help them out and utilize the data,” Tiven said.

He said flock cameras have been integrated into their department’s daily routine, helping them solve three cases a week on average.