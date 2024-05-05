Watch Now
PD: Coroner called to three-vehicle crash in West Chester

Posted at 6:46 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 18:46:18-04

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — The Butler County Coroner's Office is being called to a three-vehicle crash in West Chester, West Chester police said.

Police said the crash took place on Cox Road between University Pointe and Service Drive.

Police didn't say what caused the crash or how many people were injured.

Cox Road is shut down in both directions between Liberty Way and VOA Park Drive, police said.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

