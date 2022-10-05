Opening statements began Wednesday for West Chester quadruple murder trial

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The murder trial of Gurpreet Singh began with a field trip, graphic descriptions of executions and suggestions that a land mafia from India masterminded the killings of four people.

Singh, 40, faces murder charges for the deaths of his wife Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his in-laws Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and his aunt by marriage, Amarjit Kaur, 58. West Chester police found all four shot in the head inside at an apartment on Wyndtree Drive in West Chester on April 28, 2019. If convicted, Singh could get the death penalty.

"This would probably take more than one person," defense attorney Charlie Rittgers told jurors during opening statements Wednesday afternoon. "It's four adults in an apartment in separate rooms."

Rittgers said one of Kakikat Pannag's family members believes a man from India involved in a "land mafia" masterminded the killings. The men who owed Hakikat Pannag $1.5 million dollars from a land deal in 2011, Rittgers told jurors. After a court battle over the contract, one of Hakikat's partners received threats, Rittgers said. When someone murdered Singh's family, at least one of the "land mafia" members were in Cincinnati and is considered a suspect in the killing by the FBI, Rittgers told jurors.

The defense also plans to show "holes" in the West Chester police investigation. Rittgers claims investigators did not test the pistol and other key pieces of evidence for fingerprints.

Prosecutors, though, said GPS and cell phone evidence will show that Singh was the killer and lied to police afterwards.

"He executed a plan to kill his entire family," Jon Marshall, Butler County Assistant Prosecutor told jurors during opening statements Wednesday. "He made that choice and now ladies and gentlemen it is your turn to hold him accountable for that choice."

Authorities found Shalinderjit Kaur, who has three children, shot in the head in her kitchen while preparing tea, Marshall said. Hakikat was in bed under his covers sleeping when gunfire blew out his eyeballs, Marshall told jurors. Parmjit died running to the front door, Marshall said. She along with her sister, Amarjit, was shot in the skull.

"16 different gunshot wounds among the four victims before this defendant lied to the police multiple times," Marshall said.

Despite Singh telling a 911 operator that he "just got home" and found his family dead, GPS data puts him inside his family's apartment when the shootings happened. Prosecutors claim he used a pistol without a serial number. They also told jurors Singh paid $20,000 down payment on a two-story home near Indianapolis for his mistress and spent more than $45,000 on items for her.

While the prosecution told jurors evidence will prove Singh's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, his defense said "there is no way Gurpreet Singh could kill" his family.

The trial resumes Thursday morning and could last three weeks.