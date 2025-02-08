Watch Now
Multiple people sent to hospital after crash in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A crash in West Chester Township sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday morning, according to Barbara Wilson at West Chester PD.

The crash, which happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Union Centre Blvd. and Beckett Rd., involved a box truck and a West Chester Fire Engine.

Two occupants of the semi were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and three firefighters were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash is being investigated by West Chester PD.

