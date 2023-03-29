West Chester woman indicted months after 2 children die in apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A West Chester woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after two of her children died following a fire in their apartment.

Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex in September 2022 for reports of a fire. When they arrived they found smoke coming from the doors and windows of an apartment on Aster Park Drive.

Body camera footage released by West Chester police, the first to respond to the fire, shows an officer asking if there is anyone inside the apartment, but no one answers. He kicks down the door and calls again, once again hearing no response.

Four children were inside the apartment alone, officials said. The four were rescued within eight minutes of crews arriving and taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in critical condition. Bryson Brooks, 4, and Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, later succumbed to their injuries.

The fire started in a bedroom. At the time of the fire, investigators said no adults were home. Fire Chief Rick Prinz said Rhiles did go to the hospital with the children.

A Butler County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Ashley Rhiles on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering children.

WCPO will update this story with more information.

