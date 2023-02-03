Local physical therapist indicted on child porn charges after Snapchat account spurred tip to police

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — A West Chester Twp. man working as a physical therapist is facing multiple counts of child pornography after an indictment handed down by a Butler County grand jury Wednesday.

Matthew Brock Sigler, 39, of Ashtree Drive, was arraigned by the Butler County Common Pleas Court a day after his indictment on 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all fifth-degree felonies.

The alleged crimes occurred on July 25, 2022, the indictment states.

Sigler turned himself into authorities Thursday and was arraigned by Butler County Judge Greg Howard. He was released on his own recognizance after being fitted with a GPS monitor. The judge ordered that he have no contact with persons under the age of 18 and no internet access.

He is scheduled to be back in court next week for a pre-trial hearing.

Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said an investigation began when police received a tip about a Snapchat account from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“They are F-5s, the charges are possession only there is not charge for any type of creation,” Sheehan said. She added the alleged victims are not people who can be identified. “This is information that he accessed from the internet.”

There are no allegations of inappropriate touching or photographing of minors, according to prosecutors.

Ohio Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Athletic Trainers Board records show that Sigler was disciplined for a 2020 incident for an inappropriate relationship with a patient that included texting an inappropriate photo of himself to that patient. He signed a consent decree admitting to the allegations and agreeing to discipline.

He received a written reprimand, was ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete a course titled “Professional Boundaries and Ethics,” according to board records.

In September 2021, the board notified Sigler that he had completed the obligations of the consent decree.

Sheehan said the 2020 incident was not investigated as criminal and is not a part of the current indictment in any way.

Sigler’s attorney J.R. Berans declined comment.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO.com.