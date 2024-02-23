Full lineup for 2024 Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester announced

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — West Chester's Voices of America Country Music Festival is returning for a second year.

The festival, held at the Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester, spans four days and will bring artists big and small to the stage from August 8 through August 11.

Festival organizers already announced the headliners for the 2024 festival would be Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and ERNEST.

Now, the rest of the festival's lineup has been announced. In addition to the headliners, these artists will also perform at the four-day festival:



Lauren Alaina

Brett Young

Larry Fleet

Chase Matthew

Brian Kelley

Priscilla Block

Maddie & Tae

Cooper Alan

Michael Ray

Kylie Morgan

Lily Rose

Drew Green

Bryan Martin

Shaylen

Redferrin

Thomas Mac

Blake Tyler

DJ Slim McGraw

DJ Etrayn

Dee Jay Silver

A second stage, dubbed the Whiskey Jam Stage, will feature smaller artists for guests to enjoy. Those performances will be done by Chase McDaniel, Jake Worthington, Tanner Adell, Aiden Canfield, Logan Crosby, Emily Ann Roberts, The Castellows, Ian Harrison, Jonathan Hutcherson and Will Jones.

Notably, the lineup announcement from festival organizers still has a few slots listed "TBA." One of those spots is at the top of the list, below the headliners — a hint there's still at least one country star yet to be announced. There are other TBA slots indicated for the Whiskey Jam Stage as well.

"We are really excited about the 2024 lineup," said Tyler Wogenstahl, president of Further Concepts and Investors, in a press release. "We wanted to make sure we put together something that fans would want to see."

Wogenstahl said organizers' goal is to improve the festival experience year over year, hinting there's still more "big surprises" yet to be announced.

In addition to the music, festival-goers can enjoy food from more than 24 different food trucks and vendors.

Tickets go on sale March 1 — and organizers said they expect the festival to sell out, despite the rise in ticket prices over the 2023 inaugural festival.

Festival passes and parking costs are:



3 Day General Admission + Thursday Bonus Night: $219

3 Day Main Stage VIP + Thursday Bonus Night: $459

3 Day Super VIP + Thursday Bonus Night: $1,499

3 Day GA Parking: $90

3 Day VIP parking: $180

The West Chester festival made its debut in 2023. Around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of American MetroPark. The 2023 festival featured more than 30 musical artists, including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Alabama and Chris Young. Iconic country singer Joe Dee Messina also performed, as well as Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now.