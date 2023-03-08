Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Butler County Lincoln Day Dinner

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A possible 2024 presidential candidate will be the keynote speaker at Butler County’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner this spring.

The Butler County Republican Party announced this week that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be the GOP’s special guest on April 13 at the Savannah Center, 5533 Chappel Crossing Blvd., West Chester Twp.

The 44-year-old governor hasn’t formally announced his candidacy, though many expect it’s an inevitable announcement. Right now, there are only three GOP candidates for the 2024 presidential primary.

Former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy last November and former Trump U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Feb. 14 she was running. Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old entrepreneur and author of “Woke, Inc.,” announced his candidacy on Feb. 21.

FiveThirtyEight.com, which tracks political races, said that while Trump leads early primary polling, DeSantis “is currently in the best position to challenge the former president.”

By the time the Butler County Lincoln Day Dinner comes along in mid-spring, DeSantis most likely will not have announced his candidacy at that point. The Associated Press reported last month it’s expected the Florida governor will announce in late spring or early summer.

Tickets and tables are not yet available.