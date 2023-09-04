Fire damages Hopewell Junior school in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Hopewell Junior School in West Chester was damaged in a fire Monday, investigators said.

Crews responded to the school on Cox Road around 9 a.m. after the fire alarms started going off around the building.

When they arrived, investigators said they saw smoke coming from the roof.

They were quickly able to put out the fire.

Investigators said it started in the rear of the building in the area of the boys locker room, the wood shop and the school's kitchen.

The official cause of the fire is not known yet, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear if the school will be open Tuesday.

Investigators have not said how much damage the fire caused.