FD: 2 hospitalized, dozens displaced after early morning apartment fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized and dozens have been displaced after an early morning apartment fire in West Chester Thursday, West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz said.

The fire started at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 8200 block of Meeting Street.

The apartment has three floors with 24 apartment units.

The fire spread to all the floors meaning residents had to evacuate quickly, Prinz said.

Barbara Wilson | West Chester Fire Department The chief said the fire spread to all the floors meaning residents had to evacuate quickly.

According to Prinz, many residents self-evacuated.

“The attic has been what’s been giving us some problems. At one point in time, we thought the roof was going to collapse," Prinz said. We ordered the building to be evacuated and we went defensive on the fire and fought it from the outside."

Barbara Wilson | West Chester Fire Department The chief said some residents self-evacuated.

The chief said more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire.

Fire crews were on the scene for approximately five hours.

According to the chief, one resident was taken to the hospital for inhaling smoke.

A firefighter was also hospitalized with heat-related injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping those who have been displaced.