Employees at closing West Chester laundry facility may keep jobs

Midwest Laundry announced last week that 86 people would lose their jobs in June after the facility shuts down permanently, but they now have an opportunity to stay employed.

The facility at Cincinnati-Dayton Road location in West Chester Twp. is owned by UC Health and they are in the process of selling it to Dayton-based Economy Linen and Towel Service LLC. A notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services noted 86 employees would be losing their jobs June 7.

UC spokesman Grant Wenzel said the workers won’t necessarily all be unemployed, but the West Chester facility, which opened in 1990, will be shuttered.

“UC Health and the new prospective owners of the Midwest Laundry facility, Economy Linen and Towel Service are working closely together to ensure that every member of the Midwest Laundry team has access to continued employment with either UC Health or Economy Linen,” he said. “Should they wish to pursue these opportunities.”

Economy Linen is a family-owned business which specializes in linen and laundry care primarily serving the healthcare industry, but they work with other businesses in the restaurant and hospitality sector as well.

Wenzel said UC Health “has made the decision to divest of the Midwest Laundry facility to further support our core focus — delivering best in class healthcare to the region.”

Wenzel said since the sale isn’t final yet they haven’t begun to transition employees to either UC or Economy Linen but they are preparing to do so.

“We are working to schedule job fair events exclusively for the current employees of Midwest Laundry,” Wenzel said. “To ensure that all members of the team are aware of the many options for continued employment should they wish to further their careers at UC Health or at Economy Linen and Towel Service.”

The job fairs will be held at the West Chester facility.

Bruce Feldman, president of Economy Linen said they haven’t decided what to do with the West Chester location yet, they “are keeping all options open.”