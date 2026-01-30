Brad Paisley announced as kickoff headliner for 2026 VOA Country Music Festival

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A third headlining act has been announced for the 2026 Voices of America Country Music Festival, held annually in West Chester.

Brad Paisley will perform Thursday as the festival's kick-off headliner, organizers announced on Friday.

The first headliner announced at the end of October was Blake Shelton, followed by a November announcement that Rascal Flatts would join him as a headliner. The three headliners are the only artists listed on the event's 2026 roster at this point.

That will change, though.

Festival organizers said Friday there's still "another massive headliner to be revealed soon."

The four-day-long festival will run from August 6 through August 9 in 2026.

According to festival organizers, the VOA Country Music Festival brought more than 100,000 people to Southwest Ohio for its festivities in 2025, when headliners were Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

The festival will again bring over 30 country music artists to perform at the Voice of America MetroPark in West Chester. In a press release, organizers said they anticipate the festival will again be a sold-out event.

The 2026 festival will be the fourth year since its inception. The West Chester festival made its debut in 2023, when around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of American MetroPark. The event was even more popular in its second year, with more than 100,000 attending to see the more-than 30 artists lined up throughout the day perform.

To purchase a pass or to sign up for the mailing list, go to www.voacountrymusicfest.com.