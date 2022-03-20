Body pulled from West Chester pond on Saturday

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A body was pulled from a West Chester pond off Fountains Boulevard on Saturday, according to West Chester officials.

Police responded to a 911 call around 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening after a person walking nearby said they believed they saw a human body in a pond at the Union Station Apartments.

The West Chester Fire Department assisted and officials recovered the body of an adult male. It has been sent to the Butler County Coroner's office for identification and determination of cause of death.

West Chester Police have been searching nearby areas for a man missing from West Chester since January, but officials said they have not confirmed whether the body recovered is Alex Enslen's. On March 7, another body was found in a pond near Blosson Street in West Chester; officials determined that was not Enslin and was the result of an accidental drowning.