Search for missing West Chester man expands to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — West Chester Police recently said they were expanding the search for a 31-year-old man who disappeared during the early morning hours of Jan. 31 while walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. They are asking the public and other area law enforcement officials to help in the search.

Middletown Police offered help, putting the word on the street to be on the lookout for Alexander Enslen or anything that might point to his whereabouts.

Enslen’s girlfriend lives in the Towne Mall area, and investigators believed it is possible someone gave him a ride to her residence.

West Chester Police say they have searched the area with dogs, aircraft and dive teams using sonar, and they have found no trace of Enslen.

Enslen is 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 155 pounds. He was last seen around 1 a.m. Jan. 31 behind Domino’s Pizza on Cincinnati-Dayton Road wearing a brown leather jacket, light colored jeans and brown boots.

Enslen had been to Olde Village Tavern at the corner of Cincinnati-Dayton and Fountain Boulevard and left walking on Cincinnati-Dayton Road. His apartment was nearby on Lakeside Drive.

Police say Enslen and his roommate took an Uber to the bar and Enslen left his wallet and cellphone at home. Enslen was intoxicated when he arrived at the bar.

Lt. David Tivin said Enslen stayed at the bar drinking and he got into a confrontation at the bar He was asked leave, and he left with a friend and walked around the area.

“For an unknown reason, Alex took off running,” Tivin said. Detectives have been able to track his route through business security camera, and his trail ends behind Domino’s Pizza where he was pictured on security video walking alone.

Tivin said maybe someone gave Enslen a ride out of the area or to an area not caught on a video camera.

“He does have a girlfriend in the Middletown area, so we are starting to trace those routes as well,”Tivin said. He added, “I don’t believe this is a rescue mission, we are looking at a recovery.”

Middletown Sgt. Earl Nelson said Thursday, officers at talking with people, especially in areas where the homeless congregate, informing them about Enslen and asking for any information and to be on the lookout for clues.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Enslen to contact the West Chester Police Department at (513) 777-2231. Information also may be left on the crime tip line at (513) 759-7272 or online at WestChesterOH.org/Police.