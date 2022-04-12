Watch
Police: 1 killed in West Chester crash, coroner at scene

Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 12, 2022
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in West Chester Tuesday afternoon.

Journal-News reported a sedan and truck crashed at around 3:45 p.m. in front of the AMC movie theater on Civic Centre Boulevard near the I-75 interchange at Union Centre Boulevard. Civic Centre Boulevard is blocked off as first responders remain on scene.

The Butler County Coroner's Office responded to the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

