3 Lakota schools go on lockdown after student brings ammunition to school

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A Lakota student may face more than just disciplinary action after three schools went on lockdown Monday.

Someone from "outside the school" called in a tip to the Ohio School Safety Tipline about a student with a gun. After an investigation, Lakota Local Schools found the student did not have a gun but did have ammunition on him.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli told WCPO the student who is accused of bringing ammunition to school is a male and attends Lakota West Freshman School.

"While I was a little surprised, we acted very quickly," Lolli said. "Kids tell, kids talk, they noticed and social media is really the place where we pick up most of our clues. We don't know that there's an absence of a weapon until we do a thorough search, until we have conversations with students. So any time you bring anything that can be harmful to another person to yourself, it's concerning."

The initial safety alert that went out said, "Under the advisement of the West Chester Police Department, we have issued an internal lockdown at Creekside ECS, Lakota West Freshman and Lakota Central High School based on a tip we received from the Ohio School Safety Tipeline. All students and staff are safe."

West Chester Police sent out a release letting everyone know about the lockdown just before 2 p.m. However around 2:12 p.m., the district sent out a release letting parents know the lockdown was over.

"We all wish that students would never have to face these threats and never have to live under this insecurity in their learning environment," said Julie Shaffer, Lakota board member.

While the district said they don't know what the student's intentions were bringing ammunition to school, they stressed the accused student did not make a threat.

"We're glad that our students care enough to follow through with a tipline," board member Kelly Casper said. "We always try to reinforce if you see something, hear something, say something."

When asked if the student could face expulsion, Lolli said it would be decided at the hearing.