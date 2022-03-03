Sheriff's Office: 1 killed in Blanchester shooting

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Clermont County Thursday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton with the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said a person died in a shooting on the 600 block of Marathon Edenton Road. Deputies at the scene are going door-to-door to speak with neighbors in the area.

A WCPO crew is at the scene awaiting more information.

READ MORE

Pedestrian hit on Ohio Pike dies

Prosecutor seeks to try teen homicide suspect as adult

Employee dies after being trapped under printing press at Multi-Color Corporation plant