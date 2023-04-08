OSHP: 72-year-old man dead following Saturday morning crash Clinton County crash

WAYNE TWP., Ohio — One person is dead following a Saturday morning crash in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Around 10:44 a.m., Edford Parker, 72, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Colorado westbound on Antioch Road near Scissorville Road in Wayne Township. As Parker was driving westbound, OSHP said a 26-year-old man was driving eastbound on Antioch Road. That 26-year-old driver turned left in front of Parker's vehicle and both vehicles traveled off the roadway. When the vehicles traveled off the roadway, Parker's Chevrolet overturned and stuck a parked vehicle.

OSHP said Parker was flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the 26-year-old driver was injured at all.

OSHP was assisted by Clinton-Highland Joint Fire and EMS as well as Leesburg EMS.

