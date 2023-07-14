Dispatch: Crews responding to fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Warren County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a fatal crash in Warren County that involves a motorcycle, Warren County dispatch said.

The crash took place shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Carter Drive and State Route 73 in Wayne Township.

Dispatch didn't specify how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

They also didn't say if the motorcyclist has died or if someone else in the crash has.

WCPO has a crew headed to scene and will update when more information is available.

