OSHP: 38-year-old man dead after vehicle hits pole, overturns during crash in Tate Township

Posted at 8:35 PM, Jul 12, 2023
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old man is dead after his vehicle struck a pole and overturned during a Wednesday afternoon crash in Clermont County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to State Route 133 near Pitzer Road in Tate Township for a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers found that Daniel Finney, 38, was driving southwest on State Route 133 when he drove his vehicle off the right side of the roadway, struck a pole and overturned.

Finney was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clermont County Coroner's Office, OSHP said.

It's unclear at this time what caused Finney to drive off the side of the road.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.

