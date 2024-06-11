Butler County man arrested, accused of stabbing family dog to death

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 27-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after the Butler County Sheriff's Office said he killed his family dog.

Nicholas Jack George of Wayne Township allegedly threatened his wife on June 9 that if he killed her dog she would never find it. One day later, she found the dog, Bowie, stabbed to death.

The Butler County Dog Wardens investigated Bowie's death and arrested George. He was booked into Butler County Jail for cruelty to a companion animal, a fifth-degree felony.

"Cruelty to animals will not be tolerated in Butler County," Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a release.