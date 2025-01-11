Watch Now
WATCH: Butler County police chase of alleged stolen semi lasts more than an hour; 1 in custody

A police pursuit of an alleged stolen semi-truck took place Saturday afternoon through Butler County and ended with the driver in custody. A driver in New Miami, Ohio caught part of the pursuit.
Butler County Police Pursuit 1/11/25
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A police pursuit of an alleged stolen semi-truck took place Saturday afternoon through Butler County and ended with the driver in custody.

Dispatchers said the pursuit started around 12:45 p.m. in Middletown and traveled along U.S. 127. It ended after 2 p.m. when the driver was taken into custody.

Video shared by witnesses on social media shows multiple police vehicles following a white semi-cab past Couch’s grocery market in New Miami.

In one video shared with WCPO, the person filming said a headlight on the cab was not working. No trailer was attached.

RAW: Police pursue alleged stolen semi in Ohio

The pursuit ended near Black Street Bridge over the Great Miami River in Hamilton, which is close to Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill on B Street, dispatchers said.

Spooky Nook is hosting a large sports event this weekend.

Police have not released the name of the driver or other details.

