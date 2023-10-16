Two arrested after deputies find three kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop

Two people are in jail after Butler County Sheriff's Office deputies found around three kilos of fentanyl inside their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a press release.

The press release says deputies stopped the vehicle on SR-4 on Oct. 14 at around 12:30 p.m. The driver, Luis Hernandez-Ramos and his passenger, Douglas Mancias-Martinez provided conflicting stories and "displayed nervous behavior," so deputies requested a K-9 search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Inside the vehicle, the K-9 alerted deputies to three kilos of fentanyl in vacuum-sealed packages; According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, that amount of fentanyl could kill "approximately one million people."

According to the press release, both men gave Mexico driver's licenses; Jones said during a press conference both men were undocumented, though documents provided by Jones' office say Hernandez-Ramos is a US citizen.

Both were charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Hernandez-Ramos and Mancias-Martinez are both being held in the Butler County jail; Jail records say they're being held on a federal holder.

A spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff's Office said both men are also being held for a pending US Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation.