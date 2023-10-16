Watch Now
Two arrested after deputies find three kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop

Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 16, 2023
2023-10-16

Two people are in jail after Butler County Sheriff's Office deputies found around three kilos of fentanyl inside their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to a press release.

The press release says deputies stopped the vehicle on SR-4 on Oct. 14 at around 12:30 p.m. The driver, Luis Hernandez-Ramos and his passenger, Douglas Mancias-Martinez provided conflicting stories and "displayed nervous behavior," so deputies requested a K-9 search of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Inside the vehicle, the K-9 alerted deputies to three kilos of fentanyl in vacuum-sealed packages; According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, that amount of fentanyl could kill "approximately one million people."

According to the press release, both men gave Mexico driver's licenses; Jones said during a press conference both men were undocumented, though documents provided by Jones' office say Hernandez-Ramos is a US citizen.

Both were charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

Hernandez-Ramos and Mancias-Martinez are both being held in the Butler County jail; Jail records say they're being held on a federal holder.

A spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff's Office said both men are also being held for a pending US Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation.

