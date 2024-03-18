City of Trenton to celebrate April 8 total solar eclipse with marriage event

TRENTON, Ohio — Partners looking for a special way to make their love official during the rare April 8 total solar eclipse will have that opportunity in Trenton.

But they won’t be doing it alone. The event from 2-4 p.m. on that date at Trenton Community Park will be a mass wedding ceremony performed by Mayor Ryan Perry.

Couples will be gathered to watch the eclipse in the park’s amphitheater and they will be wed at 3 p.m., minutes before the darkness expected during the rare event.

To participate, couples will need to have the proper marriage license and paperwork with them. This event is open to those looking to renew their vows, too.

It is free for all to attend whether getting married or not.

Butler County is in the path of totality of the eclipse. Those who attend will need to bring proper safety eyeglasses.

How to go

What: “Eclipse of the Heart” event

Where: Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton

When: 2-4 p.m. Monday, April 8

More information: https://trentonoh.gov

