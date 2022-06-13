Charges filed in crash that killed Edgewood High teen

The teen driver in an April crash that killed an Edgewood Schools student has been charged in Butler County Juvenile Court.

Hallie Deaton, 15, was a passenger in a car that collided with a truck April 19 on Ohio 73. She was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she was pronounced dead.

On Friday, a 16-year-old boy from Trenton was cited for vehicular manslaughter, a second-degree misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court on June 17.

According to court documents, the teen was driving a 2012 Ford Mustang westbound on Ohio 73 east of Wehr Road at about 4:35 p.m. when he drove over the double yellow center line toward Wehr and was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

“As a result of his actions and crash, the right rear passenger in his vehicle, Hallie Deaton, 15 years of age, died,” said the Butler County Sheriff’s Office citation.

Also part of the citation is the teen’s alleged violation of his probationary license that states he was not permitted to have the number of passengers in the car with him at the time of the crash, said Butler County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Poff of the serious accident reconstruction team that investigated the crash.

Ohio law states 16-year-olds may not drive a vehicle with more than one non-family member as a passenger unless accompanied by a parent.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to Kettering Health Hamilton with minor injuries. There were two other teens in the car and they went to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was driven by an adult who had four children in the vehicle; none were seriously injured.

In the days following the crash, despite being on spring break, classmates and families in the Trenton area school system posted red ribbons and lights to honor of Deaton.

Her mother, Suzette Rawlins, told the Journal-News in April that Deaton was “smart and beautiful and sweet (and) kind (and) loves taking care of others.”

She said her daughter was active in school sports, playing volleyball and running track for Edgewood High School, said Rawlins.