'These are human beings' | New Miami mayor says local leaders rejected suggestion to open Town Hall as shelter

NEW MIAMI, Ohio — Standing outside in the frigid temperatures can be hard to bear, even for just minutes. Because of that, New Miami Mayor Jewel Hensley wanted to provide a place for homeless people in the area to get warm.

Hensley said she decided Monday to open the village's Town Hall up as a warming shelter.

“It was like an emergency, split-second decision, I was like ‘let’s bring ‘em over to Town Hall'," Hensley said.

She said she knew not everyone would be thrilled with the decision. She told employees who work in the building they didn't have to come in while it was open as a shelter.

Hensley claims it wasn't long after she notified employees that she received backlash for the decision. She said Town Hall employees and village council members forced her to shut the idea down.

“They didn’t want the homeless in there, they didn’t want us to open up as a warming center," Hensley said. "I didn't want to argue with them."

Hensley said the decision hasn't sat right with her and she had a hard time sleeping because of it.

"I never knew that people could be so mean," Hensley said.

It hasn't stopped her from working to figure out a solution, though.

On Tuesday, Hensley spoke with the pastor of the Millville Avenue Church of God. The two agreed to use the church's gymnasium as a warming center including sleeping cots, food and drink for anyone who needs it.

“These are human beings and they matter," Hensley said.

Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter said it's not just a New Miami issue — she claims it's a county-wide problem.

“No funds are coming into Bulter County," Carpenter said. "If the funds were coming here, then we have capable citizens, capable organizations to distribute those funds appropriately.”

Carpenter said it's gotten so bad that a group of advocates plan to go to the Statehouse on Thursday to bring attention to the homeless problem.

"I think this is the biggest problem we have in Butler County," Carpenter said.

Hensley said she is concerned about the reaction from local elected officials. She questions how they can turn away people in need.

“It is -2 degrees outside," Hensley said. "They should not have to die because of their circumstances.”

Hensley said she just wants her people to be safe.

“I’m to the point where I don’t really care if I am mayor anymore or not because the needs of the Village of New Miami are not being met," Hensley said.

WCPO 9 reached out to members of the village council but has not yet heard back. Some employees who work at the Town Hall declined to comment on the matter.

Henlsey said the temporary warming shelter at the Millville Avenue Church of God will be open all week.