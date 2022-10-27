Butler County Sheriff's Office searching 'large body of water' for man that fled deputies

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching a "large body of water" after a man entered the water while fleeing deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Around 5:20 a.m., sheriff's deputies said they responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township.

An unidentified man fled and was chased by deputies on foot. During the pursuit, the man was seen entering a body of water to escape.

WCPO

The deputies are unaware if he was able to safely make it out of the water.

The sheriff's office's emergency response services team has been searching the water for roughly five hours.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 513-785-1300.

