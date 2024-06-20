Sheriff: Driver, vehicle involved in fatal Hanover Township hit-and-run located

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials have located the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hanover Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office said deputies on routine patrol in the 2300 block of Millville-Oxford Road found debris in the roadway. While investigating the area, deputies found 37-year-old Mary Beth Blankenship dead of blunt force trauma.

Officials were able to determine that the vehicle involved was likely maroon with front-end damage and a possible broken right headlight. They asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect or vehicle.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said they were able to locate both the driver and the vehicle. They have not announced the suspect's name or any possible charges, saying the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Poff at 513-785-1218.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it's available.