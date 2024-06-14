Watch Now
Sheriff: 37-year-old woman struck, killed by unknown vehicle in Hanover Township

Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 14, 2024

HANOVER TWP., Ohio — A 37-year-old woman is dead after being struck by an unknown vehicle overnight in Hanover Township, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies on routine patrol in the 2300 block of Millville-Oxford Road found debris in the roadway. While further investigating, the deputies found a dead woman.

The woman is from Hamilton, but the sheriff's office has not released her identity.

The sheriff's office said a possible maroon vehicle is involved in the fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle would have front end damage and may be missing or have a broken right headlight.

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Poff at 513-785-1218.

