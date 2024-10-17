Sheriff: 16-year-old dead, two others, including 13-year-old, critically hurt in crash

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — A 16-year-old is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Butler County Thursday morning.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 6700 block of West Elkton near Somerville, Ohio.

Deputies found that a 16-year-old driving a 2004 Pontiac with a 13-year-old passenger traveled over the center line and crashed head-on into a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 60-year-old man.

The 13-year-old and 60-year-old were both taken to hospitals via Careflight with serious injuries sheriff's deputies called life-threatening.

The 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Officials have not released the identity of the teen killed in the crash.