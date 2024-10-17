Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsButler County

Actions

Sheriff: 16-year-old dead, two others, including 13-year-old, critically hurt in crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
Posted

SOMERVILLE, Ohio — A 16-year-old is dead and two others are hospitalized in critical condition after a crash in Butler County Thursday morning.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 6700 block of West Elkton near Somerville, Ohio.

Deputies found that a 16-year-old driving a 2004 Pontiac with a 13-year-old passenger traveled over the center line and crashed head-on into a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 60-year-old man.

The 13-year-old and 60-year-old were both taken to hospitals via Careflight with serious injuries sheriff's deputies called life-threatening.

The 16-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Officials have not released the identity of the teen killed in the crash.

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Newport Schools votes to balance 2025 budget deficit, but future concerns remain 2nd resignation in 3 months: Middletown school board member announces departure Ohio STRS decides not to hire controversial consulting firm

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Blink parade live Thursday at 8PM anywhere you stream WCPO 9 or watch our rebroadcast Friday at 7PM.