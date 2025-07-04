Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Ohio LandSAR search and rescue team is searching for a missing 12-year-old in Hamilton.

LandSAR chief John Adams said Cameron Jones was last seen around 10 a.m. on Tuesday heading to Crawford Woods park by himself.

Adams told WCPO around a dozen people have been searching for Jones since Thursday.

Jones is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Ohio LandSAR said he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and Nike shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jones or has seen him is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office.