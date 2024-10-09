Watch Now
Sheriff: 22-year-old motorcyclist killed after losing control, hitting fence in Ross Township

A 22-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle, drove off the roadway and struck a fence, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 22-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning in Ross Township, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

Jones said deputies responded to the single motorcycle crash in the 2000 block of Ross Hanover Road just after 11:15 a.m.

Deputies found that a 22-year-old man driving a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Ross Hanover Road when he lost control of the motorcycle, drove off the side of the road and struck a fence.

The man, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The man has not yet been identified.

Jones said the sheriff's office investigation is ongoing.

