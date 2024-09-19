Ross Local Schools on two-hour delay after crash knocked out power

HAMILTON, Ohio — Ross Local School District announced Thursday morning all its schools will be on a two-hour delay after a crash knocked out power to the district's main campus, according to a social media post from the district.

Posted at around 5:56 a.m., the social media post says a vehicle crash "damaged major power lines," leaving main campus without power.

Morning Kindergarten and preschool are canceled, the district said.

Butler Tech's transfer bus from the high school is running on time, according to the district.

The social media post asks people "please stay tuned for further communication."

Duke Energy shows that roughly 300 households are without power south of Millvale. Duke's website estimates power in that area will be restored at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Duke Energy

"The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with our power lines," says Duke's outage map.

The outage was first reported to Duke at around 4:49 a.m., the website says.