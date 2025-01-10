Postcard warning about testing lab mistake confusing for Butler County water users

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Butler County water customers received a postcard indicating the department technically did not meet monitoring requirements some 16 months ago.

The violation, however, was because of an error at an Ohio Environmental Protection Agency-approved testing laboratory, according to a Butler County Water and Sewer Department statement. The postcard mailer county water customers received did not clearly detail how or why the violation occurred.

“While the postcard mailing did not clearly communicate the details of the monitoring occurrence, the public notice is a regulatory requirement intended to keep water consumers informed,” the statement read.

Several people who contacted Journal-News said they were confused by the recent postcard mailing and questioned why they were being warned nearly two years later.

The postcard, with Ohio EPA-mandated language, indicated the county water system “did not monitor for the following contaminants and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of our drinking water during that time: Total Haloacetic Acids (HAA5).”

In 2023, 16 water samples were collected for a particular testing parameter. The samples were submitted to the contracted laboratory. However, the lab did not analyze one of the samples within the required hold time.

The Ohio EPA would not permit the county to re-collect that sample, which resulted in the violation and monitoring requirement. The notice was issued in August 2023.

Despite what the Ohio EPA mandated the county to tell its water customers, Butler County officials said the water and sewer department “vigorously monitors its water system by collecting over a hundred samples every month for various substances.”

“Butler County water customers can be assured its drinking water is of the highest quality,” according to the statement. “The Butler County Water and Sewer Department takes great care to meet and exceed all regulatory requirements. This monitoring occurrence in no way is an indicator of poor-quality water.”

Ohio EPA required that Butler County provide the public notice to its customers on the Consumer Confidence Report. A notice was received in December 2024 that the language used in the Consumer Confidence Report was not as Ohio EPA authorized and another notice was required within 30 days using an Ohio EPA-provided template.

To review the notice, visit bit.ly/BCWSNotice2025.