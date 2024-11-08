Watch Now
Talawanda high school teacher placed on leave after allegedly filming social media video on school property

Talawanda High School
OXFORD, Ohio — A teacher at Talawanda High School is on paid administrative leave after the district received "reports and concerns" about social media videos/posts allegedly made by the teacher in question.

The district said in a Friday morning press release that it was investigating whether the videos were shot on school property with district-owned devices. The district did not name the teacher.

"The Superintendent’s office, Human Resources, and the THS Administration are taking parent and community concerns very seriously in regard to this matter," the district said in a release.

While the district did not elaborate on the contents of the video, WCPO 9 has received several news tips about political posts made by a teacher at Talawanda High School following this week's presidential election.

The district said it would not be providing any more information while it investigates.

