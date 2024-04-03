Stress Less week focuses on students' mental health at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — It's "Stress Less Week" at Miami University. The week-long event is all about identifying ways for students to manage stress and anxiety.

"It can be stressful," Miami University senior, Abigail Templin. "I know a lot of people struggle with that."



Templin said as the semester gets more difficult, self-care can sometimes be put on the back burner.

"Things start to fall off,” she said.

“You either lose your social life, or stop going to the gym or your eating habits change, all to make sure you stay ahead of schoolwork," Templin said.

The university has planned a variety of activities this week including the following:



Therapy dogs

Painting and drawing

Puzzles

Yoga

Stress less workshops

"Our mission with the week is to remind students that they can take time for themselves, and they can pour into their own needs and their own mental health and their own emotional well-being," Assistant Director for Mental Health Promotion and Education, Katelyn Howell said.

Templin believes these events put on by the university help normalize conversations surrounding mental health.

“They kind of bring forth the fact that some of our students struggle with this and we all need to bond together."

Read More:

Hybrids vs EV's: Why hybrids are surging as EV sales slow

'This has been my dream': Moeller graduate Trey McBride in his third year of playing pro basketball overseas

The Hub OTR closing at end of April, owner announces: 'There’s a life I want to live outside of this'