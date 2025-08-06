Returning Miami University student feels left out of deal offering in-state tuition to Indiana counties

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University is offering in-state tuition rates to students from 29 Indiana border counties, but one current student said Indiana residents already enrolled at the university are being left out of the cost-saving opportunity.

According to Miami University's website, the estimated total cost of attendance for non-Ohio residents for two semesters is approximately $57,572, while Ohio residents pay about $34,912.

Rachel Ingram, a sophomore marketing and entrepreneurship major from Indiana, expressed frustration that the new reciprocity agreement creates a significant financial difference for eligible students.

"It makes me feel kind of unwelcome in a way," Ingram said.

The tuition break only applies to students "whose first enrollment in an Oxford program is on or after July 1, 2025," according to a university spokesperson.

Ingram has reached out to university administrators seeking answers about why current students aren't included in the program.

"I just want the university to give an explanation as to why the other half doesn't receive that new in-state price," Ingram said. "It just doesn't feel fair."

The financial impact has forced Ingram to adjust her living arrangements to manage costs.

"This year I'm commuting to cut costs because of this deal, because, I mean, it really does put a penalty on how much we have to pay," Ingram said.

Despite her inquiries, Ingram said she was told by a university representative that "there will be no changes to this deal, as it's already been put in place."

Ingram believes returning students deserve the same consideration as incoming students.

"Incoming, transfer and graduate students get it," Ingram said. "Yet returning don't. Whereas returning, you know, have been here, we've done our time, we love Miami, why not honor those who've already walked these paths?"

In Miami University's full statement, they say:

"The Ohio-Indiana Tuition Reciprocity agreement is authorized on a biannual basis in alignment with the state budget. Each Ohio and Indiana university are able to review the agreement and add or remove campuses or programs during that renewal period. During the evaluation period for the agreement, which went into effect July 1, 2025, Miami University made the decision to extend our participation to include the Oxford campus in addition to the regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown. The terms of the agreement are only effective for students whose first term of enrollment at a participating institution is after the date the agreement was signed. Given this, eligibility for participation in the reciprocity agreement is only for students whose first enrollment in an Oxford program is on or after July 1, 2025."

More information can be found on the Ohio Department of Higher Education website. The tuition reciprocity agreement works both ways.

According to a release by the university on July 28, seven Indiana campuses also offer in-state tuition rates to students from 15 Ohio border counties.