Police: Man in custody after hourslong SWAT situation at Oxford apartment

OXFORD, Ohio — One man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Oxford Tuesday night.

The Oxford Police Department said officers responded to an apartment on W. High Street at around 5:30 p.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was trespassing and entered her apartment without her knowledge.

Police said officers tried to enter the apartment, but the man had barricaded himself inside and refused to negotiate with officers at the door. Butler County Regional SWAT responded to the scene alongside Miami University and Oxford Township police.

In a release, Oxford police said negotiators tried to contact the suspect and called for him to surrender, but he refused. He also refused to comply after gas was deployed in the apartment.

The man was taken into custody at around 9:30 p.m. after police said a K9 from the Butler County Sheriff's Office was deployed. He was taken to McCullough Hyde Hospital for exposure to gas and dog bite injuries, police said.

In their release, police said the man was identified as a 36-year-old who was recently released from prison and on parole. Charges are still pending amid an investigation into the situation.