Oxford intersection wrecks causing concern: residents speak out saying 'they don't feel safe'

OXFORD TWP, Ohio — Finding solutions to safer roads is everyone's goal. Oxford Township Police said they've reported seven car wrecks already this year compared to four last year.

"The woman was unconscious," neighborhood resident Destiny Blanton said worried. "I checked her pulse, I checked for respirations, neither of which I found."

Blanton lives just feet away from the intersection of Oxford Reily and Stillwell Becket Roads; a two-way stop.

"I can pretty much hear every time there's a siren, every time there's a loud noise and I frequently hear very loud bangs, and they're usually car accidents," she said.

The most recent wreck took place right in front of Blanton's front yard. She's a nurse and was the first pair of boots on the ground the day of that car wreck on April 8th.

"It's very scary," she shared. "I drive the intersection where the accident occurred multiple times a day. I'm honestly terrified that one of these days it may be me or my family in an accident and it will be fatal."

One neighbor even put boulders out to prevent wrecks from running into their home. Since then you can see one of the boulders has been moved.

Public Information Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation, Kathleen Fuller said they are working to ease the fear.

"We have initiated construction of a roundabout for the intersection," Fuller shared.

The project isn't set to start until 2028 and neighbors are looking for change now. Community members have been consistent about speaking out and the department has answers.

"We will go ahead and change it from a two-way stop to a four-way stop," Fuller said.

Concerns are still in the air from the department and neighbors. Fuller said some may not be used to stopping and there may be a big transition period which can cause concerns.

As far as the community, they want to feel as safe as possible in their neighborhood and see change as soon as possible.