Oxford Black History Tour can be done in-person or online

Posted at 7:18 AM, Feb 01, 2023
OXFORD, Ohio — The City of Oxford has a self-guided Black History Tour plan available to take people around the town and on the Miami University campus to celebrate Black History Month.

The tour provides the opportunity for learning more about the people and places, hardships and accomplishments of the area’s Black history.

Physical copies of the tour guide are available at the Enjoy Oxford office. To get an online version, email info@enjoyoxford.org or click here.

Enjoy Oxford says some locations on the tour will not have a clear place to pull over if you are driving and you will need to park in the closest parking lot if you wish to stop to observe the location more closely.

The Black History Tour of Oxford takes about an hour to complete. Some locations include Bethel A.M.E. Church, Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, the Cephas Burns House, Sycamore Car Wash and many more.

