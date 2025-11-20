'A fascinating device' | City of Oxford buys field striping robot for nearly $40K

CITY OF OXFORD, Ohio — The City of Oxford voted unanimously to authorize the purchase of a robot for sports field painting on Wednesday evening, carrying a $39,595 price tag.

Park Director Chad Smith said the bill would be paid over the course of three years, and the city hoped the cost of paying staff members to hand-paint the city's fields would offset the sticker price of the TinyMobileRobot.

We talked with Smith about the prospects of the small painting robot given the five-figure price tag, and he said the sprayer will pay itself off in time.

"It's a fascinating device," he told us.

WATCH: Check out what will soon be Oxford's new field painting robot

City buys nearly $40K robot to paint sports fields

The device would allow a single operator to fill it with paint, set the pattern for a specific ball field from a remote screen and the TinyMobileRobot would paint it on its own.

Smith said using the robot allows staff members to do other tasks, making for a more efficient use of taxpayer dollars elsewhere.

"We're looking at about $7,500 cost savings every year. So, we think this will pay for itself in a very short time," Smith said.

That cost-saving estimate only included staff-hours and didn't factor in the advertised savings from more efficient use of field paint.

In addition, Smith said turning fields over faster would allow them to host more games and potentially more tournaments, which bring business to the town.

"It's huge for us," Smith said. "Sports tourism is a real thing. It really can help with economic impact."

TinyMobileRobot said their products can stripe for 50 different sports in 120 layouts with special designs for lettering, logos and more. Smith said they have an attachment that allows them to work on concrete surfaces, expanding use to areas like parking lots, basketball courts, and more.

Smith said he expected the robot to be purchased and in service in early 2026.