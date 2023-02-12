Watch Now
One dead in Hanover Township house fire

Posted at 10:02 PM, Feb 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-11 22:02:46-05

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person has died after a house fire Saturday evening in Hanover Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Kim Peters with the BCSO said the fire broke out at approximately 7:20 p.m. at a house in the 1300 block of Round Hill Drive.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene where officials said the residence was fully engulfed with one occupant.

Officials said that entry could not be made to rescue the person inside.

Fire investigators could be seen investigating Saturday evening. Officials said more information will be released after next of kin notification.

