One dead, another seriously injured in Butler County crash

Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 10, 2023
LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead and another person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Butler County on Sunday, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said officers were called to State Route 4, near the 5300 block of Hamilton-Middletown Road at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The crash involved a 2008 Toyota and a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle; the 61-year-old driver of the motorcycle was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger on the motorcycle is hospitalized with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about how the crash may have happened.

