Kia hosting free software upgrade service for owners to lower risk of theft

MONROE, Ohio — Certain models of Kia vehicles have been at an increased risk for theft for years, and now the car company is offering owners a free way to combat the thefts.

Kia is hosting a mobile software upgrade workshop for vehicle owners and leasees at the Cincinnati Premium Outlets.

The workshop is taking place Oct. 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. There is no appointment necessary, and Kia said owners say the installation is completed in roughly 30 minutes.

If vehicle owners can't make the workshop, they can also take their vehicle any time to a Kia dealership.

At the workshop, vehicle owners can get a free installation of Kia's anti-theft software that is designed to make it more difficult for people to steal the cars. Kia said the software has been installed in more than 850,000 vehicles nationwide so far.

"Essentially, it's just attaching a new piece of software, running it into the brains if you will of the vehicle and you're on your way," said James Bell, head of corporate communications with Kia America.

"The software upgrade makes some changes to the software within the vehicle that it looks to ensure the vehicle is unlocked and that the key is present and only then will it allow the engine to start," said Margaret Kishore, director of service operations at Kia America. "If the vehicle is locked and someone breaks in, and if they don’t have the key they won’t be able to start the vehicle and take it."

Kia thefts, alongside Hyundai thefts, became popular due to a social media challenge on TikTok. For years now, vehicle owners have been dealing with thefts after social media videos began popping up, showing how to steal certain vehicles that use a metal key and don't have push-button ignitions.

In August 2023, CARFAX found that nearly 5 million vehicles in the U.S. still needed a software update to lower the risk of theft.

This software upgrade is only available for select Kia models, though.

"For any person who owns a 2011 through 2021 Kia that uses a steel key to turn and start," Bell said.

Kia owners can click here to double check if their vehicles are compatible.

If your Kia vehicle isn't eligible for the upgrade, the car company is handing out free steering wheel locks. Multiple police departments around the Tri-State have also given out free steering wheel locks.

