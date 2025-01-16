'You did it' | JD Vance's journey celebrated by Middletown community, childhood friend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown native JD Vance is set to be sworn in as the 50th vice president of the US in just five days, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first millennial to hold the position.

The community of Middletown is showing overwhelming support for Vance, known as James David Hamel during his school days.

We sat down with Jake Ferguson, a childhood friend of Vance from junior high. Ferguson told us it's no surprise at all that Vance has succeeded this much in life.

"He was always someone who had his head on straight, not one to get into trouble," Ferguson said. "He was witty, sharp, so looking back I am not surprised about where he's at."

Vance would visit his grandma who lived across the street from Ferguson growing up, allowing the two to form a close bond. Vance was actively involved in student government and leadership roles at Middletown High School.

"Kind of remember comments or statements being made like, 'one of these days you're going to vote for me' because he was a student, he was in student government," Ferguson said. "So to see him as the next VP. My first thought was, 'he did it.'"

Middletown is planning to honor Vance by placing signs at seven key locations throughout the city, a project inspired by his mother, Beverly Akins, who suggested the idea to the city council.

Clayton Castle

RELATED | Locations: Middletown planning to put up entrance signs recognizing Vice President-elect JD Vance

Clayton Castle, communications manager for the City of Middletown, said that the signs will be installed on January 21, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at one of the sites. The city will also be releasing a newsletter featuring Vance on the front cover.

De'Jah Gross

As Middletown prepares to celebrate one of its own ascending to the vice presidency, the pride in the community is palpable.

"It's surreal, good job, man. You did it," Ferguson said.